comscore Editorial: Put salary raises on hold for Hawaii legislators | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Our View

Editorial: Put salary raises on hold for Hawaii legislators

  • Today
  • Updated 8:37 p.m.

There’s what’s legal, and there’s what’s right. Could lawmakers legally let a recommended 10% boost in salaries go into effect for state legislators, judges and the executive branch? Read more

Previous Story
Editorial: Ease travel rules for vaccinated

Scroll Up