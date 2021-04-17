comscore Hawaii Gov. David Ige to release funding for correctional oversight | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Gov. David Ige to release funding for correctional oversight

  • By Sophie Cocke scocke@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:50 p.m.
  • STAR-ADVERTISER / 2017 The oversight commission is led by Mark Patterson, administrator of the Hawaii Youth Correctional Facility, shown at the facility.

Gov. David Ige says he will release funding for a commission tasked with overseeing Hawaii’s jails and prisons, so long as the Legislature appropriates the money. Read more

