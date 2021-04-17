Leona Maguire rockets up LPGA Lotte Championship leaderboard
- By Dave Reardon dreardon@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 1:06 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Leona Maguire hit 15 of her 18 greens in regulation in Friday’s third round and hs hit 44 of her 54 greens in the tournament.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree