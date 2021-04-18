Features | K-Drama K-Drama: Kevin makes Hwa Young anxious on ‘Man Who Sets the Table’ By Jeff Chung, Special to the Star-Advertiser Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! This week’s synopses: Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. This week’s synopses “Man Who Sets the Table” Episode 21 6:40 p.m. today Kevin gets closer to Tae Yang, which makes Hwa Young anxious. Hwa Young calls Kevin telling him she has something to reveal. Jung Do sees them together. Episode 22 7:45 p.m. today Ru Ri’s mom faces her husband in her attorney’s office demanding a divorce. Yeon Ju and So Won cross paths again, as they work in the same building. Han Byul gets attached Yeon Ju. “Penthouse #2” Episode 13 7:45 p.m. Monday The Cheonsu district investment makes headlines. Justice prevails. The members of Hera Club face their day in court. Episode 14 (finale) 7:45 p.m. Tuesday Ma-ri’s husband makes an appearance. Seol-ah’s death comes back to haunt the Herapalace residents. Logan comes back to profess his feelings for Soo-ryeon. Will they finally find love and happiness? “Phoenix 2020” Episodes 45-46 7:45 p.m. Wednesday Ji-eun and Jung-min grow closer together while Se-hoon spends Christmas alone. Myung-hwa offers to help Mi-ran get revenge on Se-hoon. Se-hoon can’t help but worry about Ji-eun who took the blame for Jung-min’s sake, but she draws the line with him and makes it clear to whom she belongs. Chairman Seo disapproves of Ji-eun, but Jung-min becomes more determined. Episodes 47-48 7:45 p.m. Thursday Mi-ran is fuming that she’s being forced to hold a press conference and Myung-hwa offers her help. Ji-eun receives an email from an anonymous sender with the subject “chance.” Myung-hwa sets her revenge against Chairman Seo in motion but, knowing her intent, he feigns ignorance. Meanwhile, Ji-eun declares to Myung-hwa that she will no longer engage in a losing battle. “Risky Romance” Episodes 1-2 7:45 p.m. Friday This love story follows a neurosurgeon and endocrinologist. Seung-joo returns a completely different person after an unfortunate accident. In-ah prods him to get tested to find out the reason to no avail. She becomes suspicious when Seung-joo’s irrational behavior is pointed only at her. In-ah believes the change is caused by hormonal change and wants to prove her case. Episodes 3-4 7:45 p.m. Saturday The team leaves for Krabi, Thailand, on business. Seung-joo’s misunderstanding over In-ah only deepens, causing him to utter things that hurt In-ah more and more. In-ah’s patience runs out and she blows up. Jeff Chung is general manager of KBFD TV, which televises Korean dramas with English subtitles. Reach him at 521-8066 or jeffchung@kbfd.com. Previous Story Climate change TV show features Maui girl