K-Drama: Kevin makes Hwa Young anxious on ‘Man Who Sets the Table’

This week’s synopses

“Man Who Sets the Table”

Episode 21

6:40 p.m. today

Kevin gets closer to Tae Yang, which makes Hwa Young anxious. Hwa Young calls Kevin telling him she has something to reveal. Jung Do sees them together.

Episode 22

7:45 p.m. today

Ru Ri’s mom faces her husband in her attorney’s office demanding a divorce. Yeon Ju and So Won cross paths again, as they work in the same building. Han Byul gets attached Yeon Ju.

“Penthouse #2”

Episode 13

7:45 p.m. Monday

The Cheonsu district investment makes headlines. Justice prevails. The members of Hera Club face their day in court.

Episode 14 (finale)

7:45 p.m. Tuesday

Ma-ri’s husband makes an appearance. Seol-ah’s death comes back to haunt the Herapalace residents. Logan comes back to profess his feelings for Soo-ryeon. Will they finally find love and happiness?

“Phoenix 2020”

Episodes 45-46

7:45 p.m. Wednesday

Ji-eun and Jung-min grow closer together while ­Se-hoon spends Christmas alone. Myung-hwa offers to help Mi-ran get revenge on Se-hoon. Se-hoon can’t help but worry about Ji-eun who took the blame for Jung-min’s sake, but she draws the line with him and makes it clear to whom she belongs. Chairman Seo disapproves of Ji-eun, but Jung-min becomes more determined.

Episodes 47-48

7:45 p.m. Thursday

Mi-ran is fuming that she’s being forced to hold a press conference and Myung-hwa offers her help. Ji-eun receives an email from an anonymous sender with the subject “chance.” Myung-hwa sets her revenge against Chairman Seo in motion but, knowing her intent, he feigns ignorance. Meanwhile, Ji-eun declares to Myung-hwa that she will no longer engage in a losing battle.

“Risky Romance”

Episodes 1-2

7:45 p.m. Friday

This love story follows a neurosurgeon and endocrinologist. Seung-joo returns a completely different person after an unfortunate accident. In-ah prods him to get tested to find out the reason to no avail. She becomes suspicious when Seung-joo’s irrational behavior is pointed only at her. In-ah believes the change is caused by hormonal change and wants to prove her case.

Episodes 3-4

7:45 p.m. Saturday

The team leaves for Krabi, Thailand, on business. Seung-joo’s misunderstanding over In-ah only deepens, causing him to utter things that hurt In-ah more and more. In-ah’s patience runs out and she blows up.

Jeff Chung is general manager of KBFD TV, which televises Korean dramas with English subtitles. Reach him at 521-8066 or jeffchung@kbfd.com.