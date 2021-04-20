Editorial | Off the News Off the News: Uh-oh: Coqui frogs in Waimanalo Today Updated 6:16 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! They’re very, very quiet — until they’re not — and good at being unseen as well as unheard. And now an infestation of the tiny coqui frogs with the big voices on about an acre in Waimanalo has reignited the fervor of state agricultural inspectors to eradicate them. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. They’re very, very quiet — until they’re not — and good at being unseen as well as unheard. And now an infestation of the tiny coqui frogs with the big voices on about an acre in Waimanalo has reignited the fervor of state agricultural inspectors to eradicate them. Coquis tend to make their loud, distinctive calls at night, and favor areas littered with dead leaves and other debris where they can hide. Bottom line: If they’re seen or heard, it’s best to call the state experts for help: 643-PEST (7378). Previous Story Letters: Second Amendment requires context; Hard for young people to survive in paradise; Stairway to Heaven can be big tourist attraction