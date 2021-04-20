comscore Off the News: Uh-oh: Coqui frogs in Waimanalo | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Off the News: Uh-oh: Coqui frogs in Waimanalo

  • Today
  • Updated 6:16 p.m.

They’re very, very quiet — until they’re not — and good at being unseen as well as unheard. And now an infestation of the tiny coqui frogs with the big voices on about an acre in Waimanalo has reignited the fervor of state agricultural inspectors to eradicate them. Read more

