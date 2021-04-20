State board members violating law, Office of Hawaiian Affairs says
- By Sophie Cocke scocke@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 10:18 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
JAMM AQUINO/JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
“The department questions the need for this punitive bill, especially as board and commission members are volunteers.”
Suzanne Case
Board of Land and Natural Resources chairwoman
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree