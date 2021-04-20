comscore State board members violating law, Office of Hawaiian Affairs says | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
State board members violating law, Office of Hawaiian Affairs says

  • By Sophie Cocke scocke@staradvertiser.com
  • JAMM AQUINO/JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM <strong>“The department questions the need for this punitive bill, especially as board and commission members are volunteers.”</strong> <strong>Suzanne Case</strong> <em>Board of Land and Natural Resources chairwoman</em>

Hawaii lawmakers are poised to pass legislation that would mandate the removal of members of some of the state’s most powerful boards and commissions if they fail to complete a training course in Native Hawaiian traditional and customary rights and public­-trust responsibilities required by law. Read more

