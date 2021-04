Perfect opener for Campbell Sabers’ sophomore Taryn Irimata

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Taryn Irimata is picking up where she left off with a new touch: perfection.

The sophomore ace fired a six-inning perfect game on Tuesday afternoon to lift Campbell over Kapolei Charter 10-0 in the Oahu Interscholastic Association opener for both teams. On a cool, overcast afternoon in Ewa Beach.

“I’m excited. I’m ready,” the right-hander said.

Irimata struck out nine and went to a three-ball count only once. She struck out that batter, as well.

“She’s awesome. She’s definitely stronger now and she mixes her pitches well,” Kapolei Charter coach Garrick Asato said.

“Taryn works hard in the ’pen. She always wants the ball. Today, it paid off,” Campbell coach Shag Hermosura said. “I really am proud of her.”

Irimata didn’t call her perfect game “perfect.”

“I just hit my spots, whatever (Hermosura) called. There were a couple of missed pitches, but I adjusted,” Irimata said.

KC starter Shaycelen Akiona’s fastball was hot, but she walked three, unleashed five wild pitches and hit two batters in 2-plus innings of work, allowing six runs. Four of those were earned runs.

The Sabers scored in every inning but the fifth. In the first, Cairah Curran reached base on a fielder’s choice and advanced to second base when Paige Nakashima was hit by a pitch. Both baserunners advanced on a wild pitch, and Kaiana Kong’s one-hopper to third base was mishandled, allowing Curran to score the game’s first run.

Nakashima then came home from third base on a wild pitch for a 2-0 Sabers lead.

After Irimata recorded her third strikeout in the top of the second, Campbell added three more runs. The Sabers scored two more in the third, one in the fourth and ended it with two in the sixth.

Donny Brook Pantastico walked with one out and stole second base. After Irimata reached base on an infield single, courtesy runner Jasmine Ribac stole second base.

Jayda Favela drilled a single off the pitcher, Akiona, and Pantastico scored on the play. A moment later, Ribac came home from third base on a wild pitch for a 4-0 Campbell lead.

Curran walked and Nakashima sent a sacrifice fly down the right field line, scoring Favela from third for a five-run cushion.

After Irimata whiffed two more batters in the top of the third, the Sabers brought home two more runs. Jayla Stephens was hit by pitch to begin the bottom of the third, and second baseman Leia Duropan replaced Akiona in the pitcher’s circle.

Lorraine Alo walked and the two baserunners advanced on a sacrifice bunt by Aleiah Kupihea. Pantastico’s sac fly to left brought Stephens home for a 6-0 lead.

Irimata then lined a single to center, and Alo raced from second base to score.

In the bottom of the fourth, Curran led off with a double to left and Nakashima singled to center, bringing Curran home for an 8-0 Campbell lead.

Duropan then retired six of the next seven Campbell batters.

In the bottom of the sixth, Kong delivered an RBI single and Jayla Stephens followed with a run-scoring triple to right-center to end the game by mercy rule.

At Campbell

Kapolei Charter (0-1) 000 000 — 0 0 1

Campbell (1-0) 232 102 — 10 9 0

One out when game ended by 10-run mercy rule.

Shaycelen Akiona, Leia Duropan (3) and Kealiana Chung-Balecha. Taryn Irimata and Paige Nakashima. W—Irimata. L—Akiona.

Leading hitters—KC: none. Campbell: Irimata 2-3, run, SB; Cairah Curran 1-2, double, 2 runs; Nakashima 1-2, 2 RBI, run, SF; Jayda Favela 1-3, RBI, run; Kaiana Kong 1-4, RBI, run; Jayla Stephens 1-2, RBI, run, triple.