Motor vehicle crash briefly closes section of Kona Street by Ala Moana Center | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Motor vehicle crash briefly closes section of Kona Street by Ala Moana Center

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 6:11 am

UPDATE: 6:05 a.m.

Kona Street has been reopened after the crash scene was cleared.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

Police have closed Kona Street by Ala Moana Center after a motor vehicle collision this morning.

Both directions of Kona Street between Mahukona and Keeaumoku streets have been closed.

Motorists are advised to take alternate routes.

