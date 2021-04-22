Motor vehicle crash briefly closes section of Kona Street by Ala Moana Center

UPDATE: 6:05 a.m.
Kona Street has been reopened after the crash scene was cleared.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE
Police have closed Kona Street by Ala Moana Center after a motor vehicle collision this morning.
Both directions of Kona Street between Mahukona and Keeaumoku streets have been closed.
Motorists are advised to take alternate routes.
