Hawaii Beat | Sports Academy of Art wins golf title By Star-Advertiser staff Today Updated 10:17 p.m. Academy of Art snuck past UH Hilo to claim the PacWest men's golf championship on the Waikoloa Beach Course on Wednesday. The Urban Knights beat the Vulcans by three strokes behind Julius Kreutzer's 2-under-par score. Keita Okada of Hawaii Pacific won medalist honors by a stroke and the Sharks finished third as a team. Chaminade finished last. Point Loma won the women's title by 21 strokes with UH Hilo coming in fourth and HPU in sixth. Anahi Servin of Academy of Art win medalist honors by nine strokes after carding a 2-under par.