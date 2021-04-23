CBS confirms new ‘NCIS: Hawaii’ series

Hawaii will add another television series to its illustrious history, as CBS announced today that it was officially ordering “NCIS: Hawaii.”

The show was rumored to have been in the works for months.

“The world’s most successful television series continues on the seductive shores of the Aloha State as the first female Special Agent in Charge of NCIS Pearl Harbor and her team balance duty to family and country, investigating high-stakes crimes involving military personnel, national security and the mysteries of the island itself,” said a statement from CBS.

CBS listed Larry Teng, whose career includes directing episodes of “Hawaii Five-0,” “NCIS: Los Angeles,” “Criminal Minds” and “Elementary,” as the executive producer/director of the new series. Jan Nash and Chris Silber of “NCIS: New Orleans” and Matt Bosack of “SEAL Team” were named as executive producers/co-writers.

No cast members were announced. TVLine said the lead character of the crime-fighting team was tentatively named Jane Tennant.