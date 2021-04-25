comscore Hundreds clean up trash near bike path along Pearl Harbor | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hundreds clean up trash near bike path along Pearl Harbor

  • By Mark Ladao mladao@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:08 p.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Volunteers Renee Espiau and Erron Redoble retrieved trash in the underbrush.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Volunteer Gavin Wong-Hodges pushed a shopping cart recovered Saturday during a cleanup campaign at Pearl Harbor Historic Trail. Several hundred volunteers collected an estimated 3 to 4 tons of trash along the 5-mile bike path that runs along the trail.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Cleanup volunteer Ayden Malahoff-Kamei looked over some dead oysters, which used to be plentiful in the area.

A coordinated effort comprising dozens of groups and hundreds of volunteers cleared debris and trash along Aiea’s Pearl Harbor Bike Path on Saturday morning. Read more

