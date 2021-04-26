comscore Pandemic litter, disposable masks now found along Hawaii shorelines | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Pandemic litter, disposable masks now found along Hawaii shorelines

  • By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:18 p.m.
  • COURTESY 808 CLEANUPS A fabric face mask recently recovered from the Waikiki reef by 808 Cleanups volunteer Kelly Quin.

    A fabric face mask recently recovered from the Waikiki reef by 808 Cleanups volunteer Kelly Quin.

  • COURTESY 808 CLEANUPS Volunteers from 808 Cleanups recently picked up dozens of face masks during a cleanup at Halona Blowhole. Disposable face masks, seen here, are among litter strewn along the rocks there.

    Volunteers from 808 Cleanups recently picked up dozens of face masks during a cleanup at Halona Blowhole. Disposable face masks, seen here, are among litter strewn along the rocks there.

The pandemic brought with it not only a major health crisis, but a new classification of litter for the world’s shorelines: pandemic pollution. Read more

