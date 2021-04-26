comscore University of Hawaii coed sailing places third | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
University of Hawaii coed sailing places third

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 10:24 p.m.

The University of Hawaii coed sailing teams placed third in the team race event at the Pacific Coast Conference Championships in Redwood City, Calif. Read more

