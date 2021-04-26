University of Hawaii coed sailing places third

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The University of Hawaii coed sailing teams placed third in the team race event at the Pacific Coast Conference Championships in Redwood City, Calif.

It was a repeat of Saturday’s result, where the Rainbows finished third in the coed and women’s events. UH went 2-7 in three rounds of head-to-head competition.