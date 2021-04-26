Hawaii Beat | Sports University of Hawaii coed sailing places third By Star-Advertiser staff Today Updated 10:24 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The University of Hawaii coed sailing teams placed third in the team race event at the Pacific Coast Conference Championships in Redwood City, Calif. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. The University of Hawaii coed sailing teams placed third in the team race event at the Pacific Coast Conference Championships in Redwood City, Calif. It was a repeat of Saturday’s result, where the Rainbows finished third in the coed and women’s events. UH went 2-7 in three rounds of head-to-head competition. Previous Story Man City beats Tottenham 1-0 to win 4th straight League Cup