Last week, the U.S. Senate approved the Asian hate-crime bill by a vote of 94 to 1 (“Senate OKs bill to fight hate crimes against Asian Americans,” Star-Advertiser, Top News, April 22). The lone dissenter was U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley from Missouri.

At a press conference, U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz from Texas is shown in back of Hawley, who was speaking. Why did the Texas senator appear at this press conference when he voted “yes” on the bill?

In November 1944, 200 soldiers from Texas were surrounded by the Nazis in the Vosges Mountains in France. Two unsuccessful rescue attempts were made by their regiment. The famed 442nd Regimental Combat Team (composed of Japanese Americans) was then called upon to save the Texans.

After five days of bitter combat, the 200 Texans were rescued by the 442, but at an enormous price. 800 members of the 442 died or were wounded.

Perhaps Hawley and Cruz should learn of the exploits of the 442 (all Asians), whose members are “honorary Texans.”

Ronald Y. Amemiya

Kaneohe

IRS can get checks out, but state still lags

It seems that maybe there really is no money left in the state’s Unemployment Claims division.

I have waited eight months, since September 2020, to even receive a phone call. We all know the office won’t answer our calls. Or emails. Or faxes. Even when the thousands of us in the waiting line send urgent requests to the governor’s office.

If the IRS can deliver stimulus checks to millions of Americans at one time with one push of a button, how is it that our state cannot do the same for those of us who have faithfully paid in with each paycheck over the many years? Then, when we need what money is allocated to each of us, somehow it’s not there.

Hmmmmm. I wonder.

Malia Elliott

Aiea

2nd Amendment blocks sensible gun regulations

I’m happy to see so many thoughtful letters about the Second Amendment. It’s understandable why people prefer to amend rather than repeal it. But every argument for changing the Second Amendment seem like good arguments for outright repeal.

Does any language about gun ownership need to be included in the Bill of Rights today? Many Americans are calling for sensible gun regulation. After the way the National Rifle Association has leveraged the Second Amendment to increase membership and ensure unimpeded individual rights; and after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in favor of an individual- rights interpretation of the Second Amendment, there can be no meaningful debate about how to reduce gun violence in America.

Gun regulation and the Second Amendment are now mutually exclusive. America needs clear gun laws, not endless argument over the meaning of irrelevant ancient text that doesn’t solve anything. Repealing the Second Amendment will remove a major obstacle to reducing gun violence in America.

Arthur Mersereau

Manoa

‘Green’ funerals could be better for business

Senate Bill 1021 would be a catalyst for the “greening” of the funeral services and cemetery businesses in Hawaii, because Hawaiian burial appears to be the ultimate “green” process (“State lawmakers advance bill permitting traditional Hawaiian burial practices,” Star-Advertiser, April 25).

The funeral industry should see this as an opportunity and instead reach out to learn about and then offer assistance with traditional Hawaiian burial as part of its menu of “green” burials.

Green burial should be in our future. There is already a green burial site on Maui. Pahiki Eco Caskets was born out of someone’s inability to find a completely biodegradable casket for her father. The Catholic Church, itself, has taken a leadership role in green burials in several states. Hawaii needs to get with it.

Von Kaneshiro

Downtown Honolulu

Not everyone opposes simple green burials

I am the executive director of a nonprofit on Maui that operates Hawaii’s only nonprofit funeral home and its only certified green funeral home.

A recent article said that Hawaii’s funeral industry is opposed to a bill permitting traditional Hawaiian burial practices (“State lawmakers advance bill permitting traditional Hawaiian burial practices,” Star-Advertiser, April 25).

Not true. Some of the larger funeral homes, many of which are now mainland, corporate entities, may be opposed. Our funeral home is completely in favor of this bill.

Also, a statement by a physician that alkaline hydrolysis is more environmentally friendly than burying whole bodies also is not true. Alkaline hydrolysis requires a high heating process that requires burning fossil fuels, or using electricity, which itself most often requires burning fossil fuels. It also requires the upkeep of a wastewater treatment facility.

Simple green burial requires an unembalmed body, a bare earth grave, a cotton shroud or a cardboard or wooden casket, period.

Bodhi Be

Haiku, Maui

City needs to restore Natatorium memorial

When is the city going to restore the “Tank,” also known as the Waikiki Natatorium War Memorial? The city can waste millions of our taxpayers dollars on the rail but nothing for the tank. Our World War I veterans deserve better than this.

Alvin Wong

Pearl City

