Easy-Kine Cooking: Oranges lend freshness to hens

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Glenda Chung Hinchey of Foster Village enjoys experimenting with cooking. She admits that as she ages, she is trying to stay healthy and free of medications.

That led her to cut back on red meat, and eat more poultry and seafood.

An easy main course she created that’s popular with her husband, David, is Cornish game hen, which looks like a miniature chicken. Her preparation is quite simple. She stuffs the hens with wedges of fresh oranges, including the rind for a distinct freshness, and seasons simply with salt. After roasting, Hinchey drizzles ranch dressing over the top.

“They come out of the oven juicy and flavorful,” she said. “And the ranch dressing adds a burst of flavor.”

In Hawaii, game hens are available frozen. They usually range in size from 16 to 22 ounces and, despite the name, can be male or female. They are not wild game and are raised like other poultry.

Hinchey knows good food. Her sister, Sylvia Thompson, was well-known for the now-shuttered, acclaimed raw-food restaurant Greens & Vines.

She advises allowing one hen per person. Those with small appetites might have leftovers.

“I think that eating heart-healthy foods is so important, and I hope people enjoy this recipe,” she said.

CORNISH GAME HEN

2 Cornish game hens, defrosted

1 teaspoon salt

1 unpeeled orange, cut into 8 wedges

2 tablespoons ranch dressing

Heat oven to 350 degrees. Line a baking pan with foil.

Pat each hen dry with paper towels. Sprinkle salt inside and outside bird. Insert as many orange wedges as will fit in cavity. Place both hens in prepared pan, breast side up. Cook 1 hour and 15 minutes.

Place each hen on a plate; garnish with any remaining orange wedges. Drizzle hens with ranch dressing and serve hot, with salad greens. Serves 2.

Approximate nutritional information, per serving: 750 calories, 52 g fat, 14 g saturated fat, 340 mg cholesterol, 1,450 mg sodium, 9 g carbohydrate, 2 g fiber, 7 g sugar, 58 g protein.

”Easy Kine” features simple dishes that start with commercially prepared ingredients. Lynette Lo Tom is excited to hear your tried-and-true suggestions. Contact her at 275-3004, email lynette@brightlightcookery.com or via instagram at brightlightcookery. Nutritional analysis by Joannie Dobbs, Ph.D., C.N.S.