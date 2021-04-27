comscore ‘Iolani Raider’s 8-run frame stuns Maryknoll Spartans | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
‘Iolani Raider’s 8-run frame stuns Maryknoll Spartans

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM ‘Iolani’s Ailana Agbayani, right, leaped in the air as teammate Kaylee Matsuda sprinted home after a hitting a three-run home run in the second inning against Maryknoll on Monday.

‘Iolani rallied with eight runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to seize the lead and held on for another half-inning for a wild but abbreviated 18-17 win by the Raiders on Monday evening. Read more

