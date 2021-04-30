No tsunami threat expected from earthquake in Japan

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center says there is no tsunami threat following reports of an earthquake this afternoon near Japan.
The PTWC said the magnitude 6.6 earthquake occurred at about 3:30 p.m. Hawaii time near the east coast of Honshu, Japan.
“Based on all available data, a destructive Pacific-wide tsunami is not expected and there is no tsunami threat to Hawaii,” said the PTWC in a statement.
