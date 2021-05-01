Hawaii football team goes live during spring game
- By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
Today
- Updated 12:05 a.m.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Hawaii quarterback Chevan Cordeiro blocked for running back Calvin Turner in Friday’s scrimmage.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
The defense had more than its share of positive moments, coming up with five sacks and four turnovers when Calvin Turner wasn’t breaking off a 75-yard touchdown run.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Calvin Turner headed upfield Friday on a run against the Hawaii defense.
