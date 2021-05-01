comscore Hawaii football team goes live during spring game | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii football team goes live during spring game

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Hawaii quarterback Chevan Cordeiro blocked for running back Calvin Turner in Friday’s scrimmage.

    The defense had more than its share of positive moments, coming up with five sacks and four turnovers when Calvin Turner wasn’t breaking off a 75-yard touchdown run.

    Calvin Turner headed upfield Friday on a run against the Hawaii defense.

The University of Hawaii football team ended six weeks of spring training with an animated offense-against-defense scrimmage, a mood-stirring performance from the band, a rejuvenated defense, and the assurance that Calvin Turner will agonize opponents for another season. Read more

