Mexico City metro overpass collapses onto road leaving 15 dead

  • By Associated Press
  • Today
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS Mexico City fire fighters and rescue personnel work to recover victims from a subway car that fell after a section of Line 12 of the subway collapsed in Mexico City, Monday.

    Mexico City fire fighters and rescue personnel work to recover victims from a subway car that fell after a section of Line 12 of the subway collapsed in Mexico City, Monday.

MEXICO CITY >> An overpass in Mexico City’s metro collapsed Monday night, sending a train plunging toward a road, trapping at least one car under rubble and killing at least 15 people, authorities said.

Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum said 70 people were injured, with 34 hospitalized, according to preliminary figures.

Video showed at least one broken train partially suspended and a car trapped under rubble, with dozens of rescuers searching through wreckage. The overpass was about 5 meters above the road in southern Mexico City.

“A support beam gave way,” Sheinbaum said, adding that the beam collapsed just as the train passed over it.

Rescue efforts were briefly interrupted at midnight because the partially hanging train was “very weak” and a crane had to be brought in. There were still people trapped inside the train, though “we don’t know if they are alive,” said Sheinbaum.

The accident happened on the metro’s Line 12, the construction of which has been plagued by complaints and accusations of irregularities.

“What has happened on the metro today is a terrible tragedy,” tweeted Mexican foreign minister Marcelo Ebrard.

