Column: Obeying a police officer's instructions is part of the social contract we must respect | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Island Voices

Column: Obeying a police officer’s instructions is part of the social contract we must respect

  • By Robert Cravalho
  • Today
  • Updated 12:20 a.m.
  • HONOLULU POLICE DEPARTMENT In a screen capture from a Honolulu Police Department body camera, Lindani Myeni, left, could be seen in a physical confrontation with two Honolulu police officers on April 14 in Nuuanu.

    In a screen capture from a Honolulu Police Department body camera, Lindani Myeni, left, could be seen in a physical confrontation with two Honolulu police officers on April 14 in Nuuanu.

  • Robert Cravalho, retired as a Honolulu police officer after 30-plus years, is the managing agent of a licensed investigative firm in Hawaii.

The recent police shootings are tragic. We mourn the loss of life. No one wants this outcome. Despite these unfortunate events, we continue to support our law enforcement officers to do the job we ask of them: protecting us from harm at any cost, including giving up their own life. Read more

