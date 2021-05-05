comscore BeachBows pairs pick up AVCA awards | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

BeachBows pairs pick up AVCA awards

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Two University of Hawaii beach volleyball pairs were recognized by the American Volleyball Coaches Association for their efforts this season. The No. 4 pair of Ilihia Huddleston and Kaylee Glagau and the No. 5 pair of Anna Maidment and Sofia Russo were among those tabbed for the 2021 AVCA Top Flight Award. Read more

