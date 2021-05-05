BeachBows pairs pick up AVCA awards

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Two University of Hawaii beach volleyball pairs were recognized by the American Volleyball Coaches Association for their efforts this season. The No. 4 pair of Ilihia Huddleston and Kaylee Glagau and the No. 5 pair of Anna Maidment and Sofia Russo were among those tabbed for the 2021 AVCA Top Flight Award. Read more

Two University of Hawaii beach volleyball pairs were recognized by the American Volleyball Coaches Association for their efforts this season. The No. 4 pair of Ilihia Huddleston and Kaylee Glagau and the No. 5 pair of Anna Maidment and Sofia Russo were among those tabbed for the 2021 AVCA Top Flight Award.

The award, introduced in 2018, recognizes excellence in beach volleyball across the country. Eligibility for the award dictates that the pair played at least 15 matches together at a specific flight. They must also win at least 75% of their matches.

One of just six No. 4 flight pairs to win the award, freshmen Glagau and Huddleston went 14-4. They rolled to a strong finish, losing just once in their final nine matches and winning four times in the Big West Championship.

Owners of the best overall percentage among BeachBows pairs this season, Maidment and Russo finished 16-5 at the No. 5 spot. The pair won 12 of their final 14 matches. They won seven consecutive matches in that span.

Glagau, Huddleston, Maidment and Russo join the eight previous AVCA Top Flight Award winners to hail from UH. Three BeachBows pairs won the award in 2019, while five pairs won in 2018.

Vulcans golfers earn PacWest honors

A pair of UH Hilo golfers were named to the All-Pacific West Conference men’s golf team, voted on by coaches around the league. Dustin Franko was named to the first team, while teammate Andrew Otani was named to the third team.

Franko, who had a season average of 72.93, racked up second-place finishes at both the Pearl Collegiate Classic and the Hawaii Challenge. He also finished sixth at the PacWest Conference tournament, earning him PacWest All-Tournament honors. The redshirt junior transfer broke 70 thrice this season, including a collegiate-best 67 at the Pearl, and a pair of 69s at the PacWest and Hawaii Challenge. Franko’s season will continue this week at the NCAA West/South Central Regional Championships in Washington.

Otani averaged 75.50 across 18 holes this season. He placed fifth at both the Hawaii Challenge and the Hawaii Triangular. The redshirt sophomore was named the PacWest Freshman of the Year in 2018-19.