WATCH LIVE: Hawaiian monk seal Kaiwi and her pup lounging at Kaimana Beach in Waikiki

Hawaiian monk seal RK96, also known as Kaiwi, and her unnamed pup are seen lounging at Kaimana Beach in Waikiki.

Onlookers are watching from a distance behind taped fencing perimeter to give the mother and pup plenty of space to roam. Watch our live cam, which is shot outside the safety perimeter.

A monk seal named Rocky gave birth to a pup named Kaimana at the same beach in the summer of 2017. At that time, Rocky nursed Kaimana for more than 40 days, with hundreds of onlookers visiting the beach to see the pair.