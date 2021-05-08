comscore Excitement surrounds Hawaiian monk seal pup born at Waikiki’s Kaimana Beach | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Excitement surrounds Hawaiian monk seal pup born at Waikiki’s Kaimana Beach

  • By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:37 p.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM A Hawaiian monk seal pup and its mother relaxed Friday on Kaimana Beach in Waikiki.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM The monk seals bumped snouts on Friday. The pup is the fourth Hawaiian monk seal pup to be born this year.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM A Hawaiian monk seal pup seemed to copy the lazy pose of its mother Friday at Kaimana Beach in Waikiki.

The unexpected birth of another Hawaiian monk seal pup on April 26 at Kaimana Beach in Waikiki has resulted in a stir of excitement. Read more

