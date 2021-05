Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Oahu doesn’t need costly new stadium

Finally, a voice of reason. John Kawamoto framed the argument well, and this newspaper nailed it with its headline, “New Aloha Stadium, ill-conceived and costly, is losing fans” (Star-Advertiser, Island Voices, May 6). I would go further by stating that some of us never were fans of the project from the outset.

We have no professional sports team and none is ever likely in our state. As Kawamoto so aptly described, the University of Hawaii is going its own way and not likely to be interested in a new, distant-future stadium. That leaves some local high school football teams, graduations, the occasional concert and random events as the primary stadium customers. Certainly not much of a revenue stream there.

With the stadium’s biggest moneymaker being the swap meet — which does not need a stadium — does investing the time and money into building a new stadium really make sense? No, it doesn’t. What does make sense is the wholesale redevelopment of the property into a new and thriving neighborhood with a variety of housing (low- and medium-priced), schools, parks, retail and commercial uses.

Kevin Butterbaugh

Kailua

Government spends more than expected

I agree with President Joe Biden that our country’s physical and social infrastructure need to be strengthened. I also agree that the wealthy and corporations can afford to contribute more toward this goal.

However, our own city’s rail project is a cautionary tale when it comes to government spending. Bold new initiatives often far exceed original cost projections.

Little has been said about how the federal government will meet its future obligations for existing programs, including Social Security and Medicare. While these programs have helped to provide a critical financial safety net for seniors, new tax revenues will be required to maintain these programs by the mid-2030s.

We need Republicans to be hard-nosed with the Biden administration, and Democrats to be clear and specific about what will be accomplished by the investment proposed for the various new infrastructure initiatives, as well as the sacrifices that will be required. We can’t have it all.

Stephen Lung

Kaimuki

Why didn’t Myeni listen to police?

I empathize with the Honolulu Police Department regarding the Myeni situation (“South Africans demand answers in fatal police shooting of Lindani Myeni in Nuuanu,” Star-Advertiser, May 5). My colleagues and I ask, “Why didn’t Mr. Myeni stop when he realized it was the police? How could he not know it was the police, even in the dark? Why did he injure all three police officers?”

We agree that it is unfortunate that Myeni lost his life, but Myeni could have prevented it by stopping, especially when he was tased. I think that the South Africans are unreasonable by attempting to use the “racist” card.

Not once in the videos did the officers show any racism toward Myeni. The officers themselves are from the minority of races in the U.S. I hope when all investigations are completed, it will be noted that Myeni was not treated any differently than any other person who did not heed and comply with the officers.

Denise Inouye

Kaimuki

Chairman Mao or Chairman Trump?

We have seen this before: Chairman Mao Zedong unleashed his forces on the country and the Communist Party to maintain power during the Cultural Revolution. Chairman Donald Trump is doing the same.

The Cultural Revolution in China was a violent, chaotic psychopathic purge launched by Mao to regain power and prestige after the failure of the Great Leap Forward, which resulted in famine.

Lies were the order of the day and Mao used the chaos he caused to attract attention and to purge those who, in his mind, were disloyal.

Does this remind you of the current state of the Republican Party? Scenes from the violent Capitol attack on Jan. 6 look like something right out of the scenes from China’s Cultural Revolution. Ask U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyoming, about purges.

Robert Woliver

Kaneohe

Send surplus vaccine where it’s needed

Now we know that we will not reach herd immunity. We have been educating people for a long time on why one should get the COVID-19 vaccine during this pandemic.

At this point, since you cannot force people to take the vaccine, one can either get the shot and survive with fewer consequences should they catch COVID-19, or suffer the consequences if they don’t get the vaccine.

No more arm-twisting. Give a deadline to those who have not gotten their shots (first or second) and share the unused vaccine with those who want to be vaccinated in other countries.

Momi Clark

Nuuanu

