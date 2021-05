Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Japanese Restaurant & Bar’s upcoming Milk Cereal Honey Toast flavor, available for all of May, is Lucky Charms. Shokudo’s Milk Cereal Honey Toast dessert series debuted in April and features a different flavor each month.

Milk Cereal Honey Toasts come in a huge bowl with three slices of toasted, cubed Japanese white bread, four scoops of Roselani vanilla ice cream and a housemade milk cream sauce. One order costs $18 and is designed to feed four to six adults.

The Lucky Charms Milk Cereal Honey Toast comes with a bowl of marshmallows on the side so diners can sprinkle the topping at their leisure. Additional bowls of marshmallows are available for $2.50.

June’s Milk Cereal flavor will be Cinnamon Toast Crunch.