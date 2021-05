Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

This delicious dish is served at almost every Korean restaurant in Hawaii and is perfect to eat on a hot summer day. Mul naengmyeon is served with its clear beef broth frozen, like slush. Read more

The thin, chewy noodles are the star of the show. Usually, they are made from buckwheat, but some versions include sweet potato and other flours.

There are many brands to choose from; make sure you buy one that contains the broth. Place a package of broth in the freezer for at least two hours before serving to get that slushy consistency.

The soup kits come with dried noodles that you boil for three minutes. Also included are packets of seasoned mild red-hot pepper sauce called gochujang, and mustard powder for heat.

Garnishes are simple, but crucial. Add half of a boiled egg, slivers of cucumber and the surprise ingredient, Korean pear, also called Asian pear. If you can’t find that, substitute any apple. Peel the apple and cut it into attractive thin, half-moon slices.

Some restaurants include cooked beef shank or brisket pieces, but I find that not needed. Often, there will be a vinegar container on the table so you can add a splash to the soup, if you like.

This refreshing meal goes well with a side of kimchi.

Korean cold noodles with beef broth, served with kimchi on the side

Korean Cold Noodles with Beef Broth

INGREDIENTS:

2 packets cold noodles with broth, noodles, mustard powder and gochujang sauce (seasoned red chili pepper sauce) packets

2 large eggs, boiled

1/2 cucumber, cut into matchsticks

1/2 Korean pear or apple, peeled

kimchi, optional

DIRECTIONS:

Place two bags of broth in the freezer for at least two hours. Boil eggs, cut in half and set aside.

Bring a large pot of water to boil and cook the noodles for about 3 minutes, until tender, but still with a chewy texture. Drain immediately and place in ice water to stop cooking. When ready to plate individually, drain and place noodles in a bowl. Top with cucumbers and pear. Each bowl should be topped with 1/2 a boiled egg. Remove broth from freezer and pour over the noodles. Top with gochujang sauce and sprinkle the dry mustard powder. Serve with kimchi on the side. Serve cold. Makes 4-6 servings.