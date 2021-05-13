Angelique “Cheeks” Ramos turns jitters in high school into steady University of Hawaii career
- By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:05 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
COURTESY HAWAII ATHLETICS
Angelique “Cheeks” Ramos
-
COURTESY HAWAII ATHLETICS
Angelique “Cheeks” Ramos connected on this pitch.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree