Maryknoll Spartans leaves no doubt, blasting 'Iolani Raiders to capture ILH championship | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Maryknoll Spartans leaves no doubt, blasting ‘Iolani Raiders to capture ILH championship

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:23 a.m.
  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Maryknoll’s Mahalo Akaka smashed a three-run homer on this swing in the bottom of the fifth inning against ‘Iolani in an ILH championship at the McKinley High School softball stadium on Wednesday.

The Maryknoll Spartans left nothing to chance this time. Maryknoll routed ‘Iolani, 11-1, in five innings to capture the Interscholastic League of Honolulu softball championship on Wednesday night at Tiger Softball Stadium. Read more

