comscore Convicted ex-Honolulu police lieutenant, Derek Wayne Hahn, asks to remain free during appeal | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Convicted ex-Honolulu police lieutenant, Derek Wayne Hahn, asks to remain free during appeal

  • By Associated Press
  • Today
  • Updated 11:29 pm
  • STAR-ADVERTISER Derek Wayne Hahn arrived at Federal Court in June 2019. The former Honolulu police lieutenant is scheduled to begin serving a 3-1/2-year prison sentence next month in Hawaii’s biggest ever corruption case but is asking a judge to let him remain free while he appeals his conviction.

    STAR-ADVERTISER

    Derek Wayne Hahn arrived at Federal Court in June 2019. The former Honolulu police lieutenant is scheduled to begin serving a 3-1/2-year prison sentence next month in Hawaii’s biggest ever corruption case but is asking a judge to let him remain free while he appeals his conviction.

A former Honolulu police lieutenant who is scheduled to begin serving a 3-1/2-year prison sentence next month in Hawaii’s biggest ever corruption case is asking a judge to let him remain free while he appeals his conviction.

Derek Wayne Hahn’s attorney said Wednesday that the appeal could take several years.

A jury convicted Hahn, another former police officer, a former Honolulu police chief and the ex-chief’s former prosecutor wife of conspiracy in a plot to frame a man.

Hahn helped Louis and Katherine Kealoha, the former chief and the former prosecutor, with the framing of the man to preserve the couple’s lavish lifestyle, prosecutors said.

Hahn is scheduled to surrender at a federal detention center in Oregon on June 1.

The appeal to the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals will focus on instructions to jurors before they deliberated and other issues, said Hahn’s motion by Sacramento, Calif., attorney Timothy Warriner.

A U.S. judge in Honolulu will consider the request at a hearing May 25.

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Southwest Airlines to more than double its Hawaii trans-­Pacific service
Looking Back

Scroll Up