Honolulu Zoo Society resumes twilight tours

The Honolulu Zoo Society is resuming twilight tours on Saturday evenings beginning May 22.

During the tour, educators will guide guests on a two-hour trek through popular areas of the Zoo. Visitors will hear about the biology and behavior of these animals, and the role that the Zoo plays in the conservation of endangered species.

Twilight Tours begin at 5:30 p.m. from April through September, and at 4:30 p.m. from October through March. General tickets are $25 for adults and children. Kamaaina and military tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for children. Tickets can be purchased online at honoluluzoo.org. For inquiries on private tours, please email education@honzoosoc.org.

“Twilight Tours help guests to better understand the work that happens around the clock, and it gives them an opportunity to see animals that may not have been awake during the day,” said Mary Benson, executive director of the Honolulu Zoo Society. “We’re excited to give our visitors a chance to experience the Zoo in a different way.”

Facial coverings are required, and comfortable walking shoes are recommended. Strollers and water bottles are welcome. Tours will continue through light rain. In the event of a heavy downpour and cancellation, every effort will be made to reschedule or refund the tour.