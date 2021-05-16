Vital Statistics: May 7 to May 13, 2021

Each week, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser publishes Oahu statistics for marriage licenses filed with the state Department of Health’s Vital Statistics System.
MARRIAGES
Filed on Oahu, May 7-13
>> Tatetum Ranae Allison and Daniel Allen Berreth
>> Anthony Vincent Alvarez Jr. and Joana Jimenez
>> David Michael Bealka and Concetta Joy Mangiamele
>> Roy Oliver Blanchard and Shanatay Dawniece AbdulMalik
>> Justin Christopher Boyd and Hannah Louise Dillard
>> Kyle Creighton Kuoha Brown and Destinie Kananilehua Querry
>> Albert Castanon and Evelyn Vega Morgutia
>> Cody Jaime Antonio Chacon and Elizabeth Chavez Tinajero
>> Danny Haopeng Chan and Vinh Thi Nguyen
>> Nancy Jean Connolly and Paul Mullin Ganley
>> Samuel Brian Cordell and Nerissa Marie Colucci
>> Nichole Janette Dawson and Roger Gerald Pike
>> Aubrey Allison de Jong and Christopher LaNell Collins
>> Heather Amber Eads and Zachary Wayne Smith
>> Analeissa Marie Kamomiokealoha Gutierrez and Kimo Wayson Okamoto
>> Lori-Ann Amodo Handley and Keola Donald Soon
>> Stefanie Lynea Howell and John Patrick Dame
>> Aleksandra Victorovna Ivanova and Cristhian David Patino
>> Megan Michele Leibee and Nicholas Cain Williams
>> Andrew Robert Logreco and Sheryl Padre Acacio
>> Juan Lorenzo Losoya and Lydia Ann Torres
>> Christopher Carl Lowe and Melody Mary Frances Hoffman
>> Laci Marie Lynn and Derrick Jamal Jones
>> Darlene Rhea MacTaggart and Frank Dara III
>> Cherese Pualani Manuel and Ryan Daniel Gouveia
>> Oscar Eduardo Mateo and Susana Berenice Ramirez
>> Kristin Alexis Mathews and Samuel Weiss Fox
>> Troy Alan McKaskle and Rachel Irene Smith
>> Clinton Jeremy Kaleikoa Miguel and Kristi Uilani Arriaga
>> Sheri Wo Lin Richard and Siaosi M. Malufau
>> David Eugene Segrist and Keri Kay Nightingale
>> Glenn Frank Sorrentino and Christine Marie Berard
>> Mark David Takach and Barbie Lynn Moore
>> Janet Wallace and Charles Glenn Love
>> Daniel Alexander Weatherby and Eunuen Cordova Gillen Arriaga
>> Laura Ann Zamora and Bryce Cary Bommer
BIRTHS
Filed on Oahu, May 7 -13
>> Eliana Ale
>> Blues Kamanuhiwahiwa Nanthida Alexander
>> Harry Alfonzo Ballesteros Banag
>> Zenalynn Hanayo Barbasa-Venzon
>> Adalyne Reverie Beatty
>> Kaisley Camille Brown
>> Sunshine Keala‘okapualeiolani Carden
>> Maeve Avery Chan
>> Jaiden Paul Abundo Conduff
>> Theodore Edwin Dahl
>> Theophylact Mendoza Dineros
>> Manalo-Zion Makanaokalani Dupont-Gassaway
>> Tanner Akio Jaime Ejima-Zane
>> Daxon-Wayne Kailikai Fabro
>> Braxton Kiyoshi Furutani
>> Selah Ann Harmon
>> Tuiali’i Mafi Hendricks-Galovale
>> Yui Hirose
>> Miles Joseph Holmes
>> Logan Kahiluakaleikaumaka Maikui Hood
>> Kaleo Ka‘imipono Guillermo Ishihara
>> Malia Mae Love John
>> Milo Benni Takibi Johnson
>> Keziah Ailani Del Rosario Jose
>> Mehana Lanakila Kagawa-Kennedy
>> Bella Rain Hulali Kealoha
>> Bowe-Matthew Kamaha‘o Kealoha
>> Scarlett Loren Laffosse
>> Ada May Lasyone
>> Carson Kenneth Lazenby
>> Coraline Nicole Lindstrom
>> Jude Carlos Kamaha‘o Luarca
>> Czyron Rwin Rabago Mamuad
>> Maya Ruth Manley
>> Kiohn Kenry Mettao
>> Kalani Ao Muao
>> Kyle Po Muao
>> Migi Violet Nakamura
>> Camden Jihyun Nemoto
>> Nia Fiori Nickson
>> Zaeliah Marley Kau‘ilani Nunes
>> Gwen Namahaokalani Oliva
>> Zoey Ryan Ostroski
>> Michael Jay Ahonuikupa‘ailanakilaku Pascua Jr.
>> Katelyn Jass Rebuya Patacsil
>> Mireya Mie Elizabeth Petaia
>> Anthea Phuong Phan
>> Naulu Pi‘ianai‘a Kaiali‘ili‘i Pili
>> Zayden Matthew-Rick Poppe
>> Diana Cynthia Ruiz Campos
>> Braden Micah Conner Sagucio
>> Harlyn Nakita-Bea Leilani Santos
>> Braxton Nicholas Keakaokamahina Silva
>> Raven Fay Smith
>> Oliver Draco Stahlman
>> Johnathan Jerome Stradford
>> Alexander Kaye Talbot
>> Ailee Ethel Tom
>> Raleigh Anne Tousignant
>> Simone Chihiro Tudor
>> Vera Marie Uptagrafft
>> Cruz Mesia Sila Ve’ave’a
>> Elizabeth Joy Weber
>> Olivia Grace Weber
>> Maeve Claire Witmer
>> Ariadne Wolff
>> Arden Benjamin Kamana Wong
>> Azariah Joel Young
>> Kuali‘i Zen ‘Opunui
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.