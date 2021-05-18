A local family Favorite

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Black bean sauce is widely used in Chinese cuisine, primarily in Sichuan and Cantonese dishes. Read more

Black bean sauce is widely used in Chinese cuisine, primarily in Sichuan and Cantonese dishes. The key ingredient is fermented and salted black soybeans, which have a strong and unique flavor profile that is salty, yet sweet. Black bean sauce is also a favorite in local dishes, such as this Chinese black bean chicken recipe from Eddie Flores Jr. of L&L Hawaiian Barbecue.

Flores has been a contributor to “The Electric Kitchen” column for many years. Besides being the chairman of L&L Hawaiian Barbecue (learn more online at hawaiianbarbecue.com), he was also the former president of Chinese Chamber of Commerce of Hawaii and currently remains an active member in the Filipino community.

Flores has generously sponsored and initiated large cultural events, such as the Splendor of China and Flores de Mayo, which both have been featured in “The Electric Kitchen” in past years, and both celebrations highlight the importance of Chinese and Filipino cultures.

Flores, who is of Chinese-Filipino ancestry, grew up in Hong Kong before immigrating to Hawaii with his family at the age of 16. He has a treasure of family recipes like this week’s featured dish.

Hawaiian Electric features a variety of community-shared recipes through “The Electric Kitchen.” Get more ideas for delicious, local-style meals by visiting hawaiianelectric.com/recipes.

Chinese Black Bean Chicken

INGREDIENTS:

• 2 tablespoons vegetable oil

• 1 teaspoon sesame oil

• 4 tablespoons Chinese black bean sauce

• 1 head garlic, peeled and halved

• 1 pound boneless, skinless chicken, chopped into small pieces

• 1/2 green bell pepper, chopped into small pieces

• 1/2 red bell pepper, chopped into small pieces

• 2 teaspoons dried chile pepper flakes

• 2 teaspoons vinegar

• 1 tablespoon low-sodium shoyu

• Salt, to taste

DIRECTIONS:

Heat oil in wok on medium heat. Add sesame oil. Stir in black bean sauce and garlic. Add chicken and stir-fry until cooked. Add bell peppers and stir-fry. Add remaining seasonings and cook for 3-5 minutes. Serves 4.

Approximate nutritional analysis per serving based on 4 (3/4 cup) servings (not including salt to taste): 290 calories, 14 g fat, 1.5 g saturated fat, 75 mg cholesterol, 400 mg sodium, 11 g carbohydrate, 1 g fiber, 1 g sugar, 31 g protein.

Nutritional analysis by Joannie Dobbs, Ph.D., C.N.S.