Bank of Hawaii has announced the promotion of three employees and a new hire.

>> Linda Ho is now senior vice president in BOH’s credit administration department. Ho previously served as vice president in the department. She has been with the bank since 1996.

>> Robyn Tanaka is senior vice president and director retail credit risk in the credit administration division. Tanaka joined BOH in 2008.

>> Gary Trepte is senior vice president in the commercial credit group. Trepte previously was vice president in the department.

>> Kimarie Matthews was hired as executive vice president and executive director, contact center and customer engagement, in the client solutions group. Matthews most recently served as senior vice president and customer success senior leader at Wells Fargo Bank.

