Court hears oral arguments on attorney general's subpoena of anti-TMT group | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Court hears oral arguments on attorney general’s subpoena of anti-TMT group

  • By Mark Ladao mladao@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:44 p.m.

The Hawaii Supreme Court on Thursday questioned the purpose and nature of a state subpoena meant to look into the financial records of a nonprofit that has opposed the Thirty Meter Telescope. Read more

