Column: Humans continue to rely on salt for life, livelihood

  • By Richard Brill, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 12:12 a.m.
  Salt is not just used to flavor food; it's critical to sustain life and has been used for thousands of years as a preservative.

Rock salt is a mineral, halite. It occurs in massive underground deposits on all continents. In its pure form it is sodium chloride, a crystalline substance composed of equal numbers of sodium and chlorine atoms. Read more

