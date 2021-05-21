Living-legacy dive marks donor’s gift

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
VIDEO BY LEILA FUJIMORI / LFUJIMORI@STARADVERTISER.COM
Widow Ashley Bugge on Thursday, May 20, marked the anniversary of her husband's death by diving in the waters off Kewalo Basin with Alissa Evans, who received a tissue donation from Brian Bugge.
COURTESY PHOTO
Ashley Bugge, center, and Alissa Evans with Ashley and Brian Bugge’s three children: Adeline (being carried), Isabel and Hudson.
COURTESY PHOTO
DONATION RECIPIENT GIVES GIFT OF THANKS:
Alissa Evans, left, and Ashley Bugge, widow of Brian Bugge, dived to his underwater memorial Thursday off Kewalo Basin. Brian Bugge died at age 35 in a diving accident three years ago, and his tissue donation to Evans helped her regain her active lifestyle.