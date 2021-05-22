Column: I kā‘ili ‘ia ka ‘āina, i mea e hele lanakila ai ka lehulehu

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Aloha mai käkou. I këia wä e puka hou aku nei ka nui o käkou i waho o ke äkea, ua lilo i mea nui ka hele lanakila æana i æö a i æaneæi me ke keæakeæa æole æia mai, a æo ke kahakai nö hoæi kahi noa o ka hele æia æana. I ka P3 nei naæe, ua holo kekahi pila hou e æae ana i ka lehulehu e puka aku i kai o Maunalua ma o kekahi alahele i keæakeæa æia e kahi mea æäina o ia æaekai nona ka inoa æo Bert Dohmer-Ramirez. I loko o nä makahiki he æekolu i hala aku nei, ua kükulu æo ia ala i kekahi æïpuka pä e æäkeæa ana i ke alahele, a æaæohe mea näna e komo aku i laila. I ka P3 nei naæe, ua holo ka æölelo a ka æAha Kükä e æae ana i ka hele lanakila ‘ana o ka lehulehu ma ia wahi, a ua wäwahi æia ua æïpuka pä nei.

I këia mau lä, ua kapa æia këlä æäekai mai Kuliæouæou a hiki aku i Kawaihoa, i ka lae hoæi o Kohelepelepe, æo ia nö æo Portlock. æO ia nö ka inoa o kekahi käpena moku Pelekane, æo Nathaniel Portlock, näna i hoæokü ka moku æo ke King George ma kai aku o Kuliæouæou i mea e hoæolako ai i kona moku i wai e holo ai i Kina. I ka MH 1936, i ka wä i lilo ai kekahi mau æeka æäina mahiæai o ka Bishop Estate, ka waiwai hoæoilina a ke kamäliæi wahine Pauahi, i æäina kükulu hale, æo ia ka wä i kapa æia ai këlä æäina, e ke kahu waiwai æo Albert Judd, æo Portlock. Poina ka inoa Hawaiæi, æo Kawaihoa.

No nä makahiki he nui, he æäina ia i hoæolimalima wale æia nö i nä æona hale o laila. æAæohe o läkou kuleana æona æäina. He palena hoæi ko ka nui o nä makahiki o ka hoæolimalima æana ma ke käki emi, a ma ka hopena o ia æaelike, hopohopo ihola nä mea hale e pohä ana ka lae ke piæi hou mai ka uku hoæolimalima. A no laila, ua lilo ia i paio nui, a i ka hopena, ua holo kekahi känäwai e koikoi ana i ka Bishop Estate e hoæololi i nä æaelike mai ka hoæolimalima a ke kuleana æona æäina. æO ke kumuküæai hoæi, ua hoæoholo æuao æia e ke aupuni mokuæäina. He moæolelo mahaæoi æiæo nö!

æAæole naæe e hihi. Eia nö käkou ke hoæi aku nei i ka moæolelo no ka wäwahi æia æana o kahi æïpuka pä i mea e puka ai ka lehulehu ma kahakai o Maunalua. æO ka hoæoholo ihola nö ia o ua aupuni mokuæäina nei e käæili i ka æäina o ia haole ma o ka mana käæili waiwai o ke aupuni hoæopunipuni. Ma ka æaoæao o ka maikaæi, æo ke ala e älai ana i ka puka aku o ka lehulehu i kahakai, ua hemo maila. Ma ka æaoæao naæe o ka mea æäina, ua hoka æo ia. Eia nö æo ia ke æölelo nei he hana æino kä ka lehulehu i kona æäina ke æae æia ko käkou hele æana ma ia ala. He inu lama, he kïloi æöpala, he æai i ka läæau æona, he kaha kiæi æino æia nä pä, ia hana aku ia hana aku ke loaæa mai ana ma muli o ka hemo mai o ia ala hele.

Inä he pololei kä ia ala, inä nö he hana æino maoli ia i ko käkou æäina aloha nei. Eia naæe, wahi a kekahi hoa i noho ma ia æäina no nä makahiki he nui, i hana æia këlä æïpuka i mea e pale ai i ke komo mai o ka poæe küloko o Hawaiæi nei. He æiæini naæe e noho kaæawale me ka æike æole mai i nä hoa kanaka. Noæu iho, e aho ka hoæi aku i kona wahi i hele mai ai, i kaæawale loa æo ia.

E ho‘ouna ‘ia mai na ä leka iä mäua, ‘o ia ho‘i ‘o Laiana Wong a me Kekeha Solis ma ka pahu leka uila ma lalo nei:

>> kwong@hawaii.edu

>> rsolis@hawaii.edu

a i ‘ole ia, ma ke kelepona:

>> 956-2627 (Laiana)

>> 956-2627 (Kekeha)

This column is coordinated by Kawaihuelani Center for Hawaiian Language at the University of Hawai‘i at Mänoa.