Column: I kā‘ili ‘ia ka ‘āina, i mea e hele lanakila ai ka lehulehu
- By Laiana Wong
-
Today
- Updated 10:14 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
COURTESY HONOLULU DEPARTMENT OF PARKS & RECREATION
Workers cut down a privately-owned gate used to block access to the easement located near 379 Portlock Rd.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree