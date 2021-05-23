comscore More than 360 students get vaccinated at Punahou School via mobile clinic | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

More than 360 students get vaccinated at Punahou School via mobile clinic

  • By Mark Ladao mladao@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:15 p.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Punahou ninth grader Kekai Burnett, center, received his first shot of the Pfizer- BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine Saturday from medical assistant Angela Mae Domingo aboard Hawaii Pacific Health’s vaccination bus at Punahou School.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii Pacific Health patient ambassador Anne Sanders guided people toward a vaccination bus on Saturday at Punahou School in Manoa.

More than 400 people, most of them students, received their first doses of coronavirus vaccine Saturday when Hawaii Pacific Health’s COVID-19 Vax Squad Bus visited Punahou School. Read more

