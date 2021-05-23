comscore David Shapiro: Honolulu police robo-dog plays mean game of fetch with tax dollars | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
David Shapiro: Honolulu police robo-dog plays mean game of fetch with tax dollars

  • By David Shapiro, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM HPD has deployed Spot mainly to take temperatures of the homeless at its Provisional Outdoor Screening and Triage program at Keehi Lagoon.

Honolulu police turned the CARES Act, meant by Congress to bring relief from the COVID-19 outbreak, into the AINOKEA Act by blowing the funding on expensive toys such as trucks, ATVs and a $150,000 robotic dog named Spot. Read more

