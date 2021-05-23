comscore Dave Reardon: Up to surfers if they want to join flag controversy | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Dave Reardon: Up to surfers if they want to join flag controversy

  • By Dave Reardon dreardon@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

  • WORLD SURF LEAGUE / DEC. 20

    Two-time World Surf League John John Florence at last year’s Billabong Pipe Masters, which he won. Florence and Carissa Moore will be representing the United States at the Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

If you’re wondering why a Pulitzer Prize winner from the New York Times wrote about surfing, the Olympics and the Hawaiian flag, here you go: Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard
Next Story
Television and radio - May 23, 2021

Scroll Up