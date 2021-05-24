Military aircraft ‘incident,’ fire in Vegas residential area

LAS VEGAS >> Authorities in Las Vegas reported a military aircraft “incident” that images showed included a fire today in a residential area not far from Nellis Air Force Base.

A statement from the base confirmed “an incident involving an aircraft associated with Nellis Air Force Base” about 2:30 p.m. but did not provide details.

A base spokeswoman said she had no immediate information about the type of aircraft, whether there was a crash, the condition of a pilot or whether there were injuries to people on the ground.

Deputy Clark County Fire Chief Warren Whitney said fire crews were called to the area of Christy Lane, south of the air base. He did not provide details and or answer a follow-up telephone call.

Police closed off the area about 7 miles (11 kilometers) northeast of downtown Las Vegas, while some news crews reported that an aircraft had crashed.

Neighbors posted online images of a plume of smoke not far from a fence to the base, fire crews arriving and a helicopter circling the area.