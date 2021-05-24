comscore Foreclosure, utility moratoriums ending soon | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Foreclosure, utility moratoriums ending soon

  • By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:34 p.m.

Time is running out for those who need to pay their rent, utilities or mortgage, and the time to take action is now, according to a nonprofit advisory group. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii Real Estate Sales: April 12-16, 2021

Scroll Up