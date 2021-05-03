Honolulu’s Rental and Utility Relief Program temporarily closes

The City and County of Honolulu’s Rental and Utility Relief Program temporarily closed to new applications after about 20 minutes today to process 4,000 applications in this round.

The portal will reopen on June 7 for the next round of applications. In the future, it will reopen the first working Monday of each month as long as funds are available.

People who have started their applications should continue to submit their application materials using the personalized account they created.

In its first four weeks, the program has approved $4.8 million in rent and utility help for nearly 600 Oahu households.

The temporary halt in accepting new applications will allow the city and its community partners to complete processing and approving applications and to issue approved payments to landlords and utility companies.

Visit oneoahu.org/renthelp to sign up for a notification when the portal reopens.