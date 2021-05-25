comscore Sweet dreams are made of cheese | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Crave

Sweet dreams are made of cheese

  • By Kelli Shiroma Braiotta
  • Today
  • Updated 3:03 p.m.

  • LAWRENCE TABUDLO

    Bubbly & Bleu's charcuterie boards come in a variety of sizes.

  • LAWRENCE TABUDLO

    Bubbly & Bleu's Island Love Board

  • CHOCOLATE + VANILLA BAKERY

    Chocolate + Vanilla Bakery's Charcuterie box

  • FIG & GINGER

    Fig & Ginger's F&G Signature Grazing Board

  • LAWRENCE TABUDLO

    Bubbly & Bleu's Father's Day Board, available June 19-20

You've probably seen them all over social media — gorgeous assortments of Gruyere, Gouda, brie, prosciutto, salami and more in aesthetically pleasing arrangements. Whether you call them grazing boards or adult Lunchables, there's no doubt about it — the charcuterie trend is as strong as ever. Read more

Previous Story
A speedy stir-fry

Scroll Up