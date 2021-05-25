Sweet dreams are made of cheese
- By Kelli Shiroma Braiotta
-
Today
- Updated 3:03 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
LAWRENCE TABUDLO
Bubbly & Bleu's charcuterie boards come in a variety of sizes.
LAWRENCE TABUDLO
Bubbly & Bleu's Island Love Board
CHOCOLATE + VANILLA BAKERY
Chocolate + Vanilla Bakery's Charcuterie box
FIG & GINGER
Fig & Ginger's F&G Signature Grazing Board
-
LAWRENCE TABUDLO
Bubbly & Bleu's Father's Day Board, available June 19-20
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree