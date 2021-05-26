comscore Off the News: Bad behavior on the plane | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Off the News: Bad behavior on the plane

  • Today
  • Updated 6:39 p.m.

The Federal Aviation Administration said this week that airlines have reported some 2,500 incidents of unruly passengers this year, including 1,900 cases in which passengers refused to wear face masks, which are required by federal rule. Given incidents such as one which occurred on a recent Southwest Airlines flight in California, in which a flight attendant assaulted by a passenger lost two teeth, the FAA is rightly pursuing high-priced civil penalties. Read more

Off the News: Interred on the USS Arizona

