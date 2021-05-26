Off the News: Bad behavior on the plane

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Federal Aviation Administration said this week that airlines have reported some 2,500 incidents of unruly passengers this year, including 1,900 cases in which passengers refused to wear face masks, which are required by federal rule. Given incidents such as one which occurred on a recent Southwest Airlines flight in California, in which a flight attendant assaulted by a passenger lost two teeth, the FAA is rightly pursuing high-priced civil penalties.

Proposed fines for recent infractions add up to more than $170,000 for a total of nine passengers. Commercial airline operations are contingent on passengers following the rules and treating others with respect. So as we return to traveling, remember to show aloha.

Reimagining Paradise Park

The vision of the Wong family for the Paradise Park reboot remained alive for a time after the 2017 death of its founder. James W.Y. Wong had floated a $15 million plan in 2014 to restore and convert the one-time exotic bird sanctuary into a Native Hawaiian cultural haven.

It’s time for a new vision: The 76-acre site, closed since 1994, is for sale. Expect neighbors, who have never been thrilled with visitor attractions there, to weigh in. Perhaps there’s some proposal in the wings that’ll fly.