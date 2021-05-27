comscore Off the News: Honolulu Marathon gets ready to run | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Off the News: Honolulu Marathon gets ready to run

  • Today
  • Updated 7:01 p.m.

While the Honolulu Marathon is slated to return as in-person event on Dec. 12, organizers are rightly considering changes such as staggered start times and required COVID-19 testing. Such measures are in place for other races, including the Boston Marathon, which also is limiting its field to 20,000 runners to allow for ample physical distancing. Read more

