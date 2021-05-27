Off the News: Honolulu Marathon gets ready to run

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

While the Honolulu Marathon is slated to return as in-person event on Dec. 12, organizers are rightly considering changes such as staggered start times and required COVID-19 testing. Such measures are in place for other races, including the Boston Marathon, which also is limiting its field to 20,000 runners to allow for ample physical distancing.

Given that a total of about 30,000 participants laced up for 2019 Honolulu Marathon events, which included a 10K and a 1-mile race in addition to the 26.2-miler, organizers should look at following Boston’s lead by setting entry caps. Early registration for state residents begins Tuesday at honolulumarathon.org.

More tax money coming in

An increased tax revenue forecast for the state — thanks to rebounding spending by residents and a growing number of tourists — arrived as welcome relief this week after the pandemic touched off a series of gloomy predictions from Hawaii’s Council on Revenues.

General fund tax revenue for the fiscal year ending June 30 should rise 5%, compared with the previous 12 months — up from a 2.5% decline the council estimated at its last meeting, in March. Let’s hope that the state has learned some lessons from the economic crash, and invests the money prudently.