Hawaiian Airlines pulls plug on 'Ohana service | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaiian Airlines pulls plug on ‘Ohana service

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:52 p.m.

Hawaiian Airlines is dismantling ‘Ohana by Hawaiian, including its all-cargo neighbor island service and flights to Molokai, Lanai and Kapalua in West Maui. Read more

