comscore Study seeks origins of derelict fishing gear that haunts Hawaii’s shores | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Study seeks origins of derelict fishing gear that haunts Hawaii’s shores

  • By Caleb Jones Associated Press
  • Today
  • Updated 10:54 p.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii Pacific University researchers from the Center for Marine Debris Research are sorting and analyzing 40-plus tons of marine debris and litter, including huge ghost nets, retrieved from the ocean at Papahanaumokuakea Marine National Monument. Andrew McWhirter, left, Raquel Corniuk and Isabel Spann sort out netting at HPU.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Hawaii Pacific University researchers from the Center for Marine Debris Research are sorting and analyzing 40-plus tons of marine debris and litter, including huge ghost nets, retrieved from the ocean at Papahanaumokuakea Marine National Monument. Andrew McWhirter, left, Raquel Corniuk and Isabel Spann sort out netting at HPU.

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS Ghost nets and other debris sit in a shed at Hawaii Pacific University’s Center for Marine Debris Research in Kaneohe, Hawaii. Researchers are conducting a study that is attempting to trace derelict fishing gear that washes ashore in Hawaii back to the manufacturers and fisheries that it came from.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Ghost nets and other debris sit in a shed at Hawaii Pacific University’s Center for Marine Debris Research in Kaneohe, Hawaii. Researchers are conducting a study that is attempting to trace derelict fishing gear that washes ashore in Hawaii back to the manufacturers and fisheries that it came from.

‘Ghost nets” from unknown origins drift among the Pacific’s currents, threatening sea creatures and littering shorelines with the entangled remains of what they kill. Read more

Previous Story
CVS Health launching sweepstakes promotion for those who received its COVID-19 vaccines in June

Scroll Up