Study seeks origins of derelict fishing gear that haunts Hawaii’s shores
By Caleb Jones Associated Press
Today
Updated 10:54 p.m.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Hawaii Pacific University researchers from the Center for Marine Debris Research are sorting and analyzing 40-plus tons of marine debris and litter, including huge ghost nets, retrieved from the ocean at Papahanaumokuakea Marine National Monument. Andrew McWhirter, left, Raquel Corniuk and Isabel Spann sort out netting at HPU.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Ghost nets and other debris sit in a shed at Hawaii Pacific University’s Center for Marine Debris Research in Kaneohe, Hawaii. Researchers are conducting a study that is attempting to trace derelict fishing gear that washes ashore in Hawaii back to the manufacturers and fisheries that it came from.