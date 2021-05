Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

When tomorrow dawns, please take a moment to remember Memorial Day is the United States-only federal holiday that honors those servicemen and women who died in the line of duty. Read more

When tomorrow dawns, please take a moment to remember Memorial Day is the United States-only federal holiday that honors those servicemen and women who died in the line of duty.

It is not the “unofficial start of summer.” It is not a day to run down to the local car dealer or store to buy new car or mattress because they are having a “Memorial Day Sale.”

No, it is the one day each year set aside to reflect on those young men and women who throughout our nation’s history were killed defending us and the freedoms we enjoy. There are other days to say thank you to a veteran, to remember a loved one who has passed away.

Memorial Day is to honor those men and women who gave “the last full measure” to safeguard our nation. Please help put some dignity back into Memorial Day. Semper Fi.

Sgt. Maj. Robert W. Holub, USMC (ret.)

Ewa Beach

Pandemic extended government’s reach

As we emerge from the pandemic and our response to it, let us with courage, clarity and dispassion honestly assess how we reacted. We should leverage the acuity of hindsight, not to judge but to learn.

No action was more stunning to me than the designation of private businesses as “non-essential” by the government. Most of us would fully agree with the government designating public entities as non-essential. It does so typically during crises. But, direct infringement on private property is well beyond its authority.

While the big-box stores remained open and crowded, the little guys were directed to close. The logic was and still is difficult to square. The arbitrariness, impossible to defend.

Let’s analyze this as a lesson learned. Let’s avoid a repeat. It was an overreach by government; a dangerous usurpation that lasted far too long. It resulted in the shuttering of thousands of businesses, many permanently.

John Hansen

Waipahu

Skip testing for isle vaccinated travelers

I recently had to make a quick trip to the mainland. Jumping through all the hoops to fly home without quarantining was a nightmare.

The process is much more of a nightmare for Hawaii residents than for visitors flying in. I had to take an expedited test, $150; test results came to my phone at 1 a.m. I could have easily downloaded and then uploaded the results if I’d been at home with my computer — but all I had was my phone. I finally completed the required reporting, with assistance, with only 30 minutes to spare.

We have been told COVID testing is exempted from interisland travel because the vaccination status of Hawaii residents is easily verified. So there is no reason our vaccination status cannot be verified for mainland travel. Why should it be more difficult for a resident to travel to Hawaii than it is for someone who does not live here?

Jeanne Martin-Hopkins

Waikiki

Don’t discontinue TheBus Route 80A

TheBus announced discontinuation of the route 80A (Hawaii Kai Park and Ride Express – University) because of low ridership (“TheBus to modify, discontinue more than a dozen routes,” Star-Advertiser, Top News, May 25). The following two reasons for low passenger counts are the pandemic and University of Hawaii’s work-at-home policy (which is ending).

During the pandemic, TheBus implemented cuts to the two most popular morning times (7 a.m. and 8 a.m.), and left remaining the least popular morning time (6 a.m.). By cutting the most popular morning times last year, TheBus ensured low ridership and a justification to discontinue the entire 80A route. The discontinuation was made just before UH soon returns to full work capacity.

This action by TheBus doesn’t make sense. Clearly it is a sign of poor bus management. Please restore the 80A bus service.

David Christopher

Hawaii Kai

UH should help its season-ticket holders

I am a 37-year season ticket holder for the University of Hawaii Warrior football team. I was there when they went 12-0, and my family followed them to New Orleans. I was also there when we went 0-12, from its tragic beginning to its woeful end.

With the upcoming season’s tier system for tickets, I am on the bottom of the food chain. To improve my chances of getting tickets, I would have to pay a minimum of $2,000 to upgrade my status. To be honest, I was considering this possibility, to the dismay of my wife. And really, I get it. The state put UH in a bind and it needs the money to get Ching Field ready.

The athletic department said there will be 9,000 seats. I estimate about 10,000 loyal fans will be sitting at home, unable to attend.

Perhaps the university could work out a deal with Spectrum to give the season-ticket holders who were unable to get tickets this season a discount for the home football games. Just a thought.

Go ’Bows.

Dale K. Yamauchi

Makakilo

