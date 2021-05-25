TheBus to modify, discontinue more than a dozen routes

Starting on Sunday there will be schedule changes to more than a dozen TheBus routes on Oahu, and three routes will be discontinued altogether.

The city’s Department of Transportation said, in a news release today, that schedules are being modified “to limit service where there is little or no ridership, and routes with extremely low ridership will be discontinued,” and “service from underutilized routes can be reallocated to other communities/routes to best fit the needs of most of the riders.”

The discontinued routes include Route 80A (Hawaii Kai Park and Ride Express – University) Route 80B (Upper Aina Haina Express); and Route 235 (Kahala Mall — Waialae Iki).

The following routes will be modified:

>> Route 4 (Nuuanu – Punahou — McCully) will not loop around Kawananakoa Middle School. On their eastbound route, buses will travel from a new terminus fronting the Nuuanu Memorial Park and Mortuary, turn left on Wyllie Street, left on Liliha Street, left on Judd Street, right on Nuuanu Avenue and then resume the regular eastbound route. Westbound, buses will travel its normal route to Nuuanu Avenue and Kuakini Street before continuing mauka on Nuuanu Avenue to the Nuuanu Memorial Park and Mortuary terminus.

>> Route 13 (Liliha – Waikiki — University) will discontinue service on McCully Street in both directions. Buses will travel on the regular route to Kapiolani Boulevard and Kalakaua Avenue, turn right on Kalakaua Avenue and left on Kuhio Avenue before resuming on their regular route. Westbound, buses will travel their regular route to Kuhio Avenue, turn right on Kalakaua Avenue and left on Kapiolani Boulevard before resuming their regular westbound route.

>> Route 72 (Schofield – Wahiawa – Whitmore) will be split into two routes and renumbered with three-digit route numbers to identify their destinations as circulatory routes. They are Route 511 (Wahiawa — Schofield) and Route 512 (Waialua — Haleiwa). Route 511 will provide service between Wahiawa Transit Center and Schofield, and Route 512 will provide service between Wahiawa Transit Center and Whitmore.

>> Route 512 (Waialua — Haleiwa) will be renamed to Route 512. The route will stay the same otherwise.

The following routes will have schedule changes:

>> Route 15 (Makiki — Pacific Heights) will be shortened to 8 p.m. service for weekdays, weekends and state holidays. The last trip from Alapai Transit Center will be at 8:30 p.m. and will travel to Puowaina and Hookui via Auwaiolimu Street, continue on Tantalus Drive, turn right on Makiki Heights Drive, right on Mott-Smith Drive, right on Nehoa Street and end at Nehoa Street and Lewalani Drive.

>> Route 234 (Kahala Mall — Waialae Nui) will be reduced to one trip in the morning and one trip in the afternoon.

>> Route 301 (Tripler — Kalihi Transit Center) will be shortened to 7 p.m. service during weekdays, weekends and state holidays.

>> Route 302 (Moanalua Valley) will be reduced to two morning trips and one afternoon trip.

>> Route 303 (Hickam — Airport — Kalihi Transit Center) will be shortened to 8 p.m. service for weekdays, weekends and state holidays.

>> Route 412 (Campbell Industrial Park) will be reduced to one morning and afternoon peak service on weekdays and state holidays

>> Route 415 (Kapolei Transit Center — Kalaeloa) will be reduced to one morning and afternoon peak service on weekdays and state holidays. There will be no change to its weekend services.